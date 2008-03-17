Detroit re-signs defensive end Smith to one-year deal

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have re-signed DE Corey Smith to a one-year deal. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.
Smith (6-2, 250) will return for his third season in Detroit after originally joining the Lions midway through the 2006 season. In 2007, he played in all 16 games (two starts) for Detroit and set career highs with 32 tackles (14 solo), 2.5 sacks (11 yards) and 20 special teams tackles.
After entering the NFL with Tampa Bay on April 22, 2002 as an undrafted free agent, Smith played in 11 games through two-plus seasons (2002-04) with the Buccaneers. He joined San Francisco towards the end of the 2004 season (12/22), played in 14 games with the 49ers in 2005 and was with them during the 2006 preseason before being released at the end of training camp.
Smith was the first-overall selection in the 2004 NFL Europe Allocated Draft by Berlin and helped lead the Thunder to the World Bowl XII title with 7.5 sacks. He was a four-year letterman at North Carolina State and totaled 158 career tackles (85 solo), 15.5 sacks and 30 tackles for loss in 46 games (23 starts).