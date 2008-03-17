Detroit re-signs defensive end Smith to one-year deal

Published: Mar 17, 2008 at 08:50 AM

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they have re-signed DE Corey Smith to a one-year deal. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

Smith (6-2, 250) will return for his third season in Detroit after originally joining the Lions midway through the 2006 season. In 2007, he played in all 16 games (two starts) for Detroit and set career highs with 32 tackles (14 solo), 2.5 sacks (11 yards) and 20 special teams tackles.

After entering the NFL with Tampa Bay on April 22, 2002 as an undrafted free agent, Smith played in 11 games through two-plus seasons (2002-04) with the Buccaneers. He joined San Francisco towards the end of the 2004 season (12/22), played in 14 games with the 49ers in 2005 and was with them during the 2006 preseason before being released at the end of training camp.

Smith was the first-overall selection in the 2004 NFL Europe Allocated Draft by Berlin and helped lead the Thunder to the World Bowl XII title with 7.5 sacks. He was a four-year letterman at North Carolina State and totaled 158 career tackles (85 solo), 15.5 sacks and 30 tackles for loss in 46 games (23 starts).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Panthers agree to terms with former Pro Bowl CB A.J. Bouye

Carolina is bringing in cornerback A.J. Bouye, who played last season with the Broncos, who released him for cap reasons. 
news

Justin Fields set to throw at Ohio State's second pro day; 49ers expected to attend

Ohio State QB Justin Fields is getting another chance to impress NFL teams, and an important potential suitor will be in attendance this time around.
news

49ers sign former Eagles backup QB Nate Sudfeld to one-year deal

Following four seasons in Philadelphia and a forgettable Sunday night showing, Nate Sudfeld is moving on from the Eagles to the 49ers on a one-year contract announced by San Francisco on Wednesday. 
news

Washington, 49ers looked into Sam Darnold trade before free agency

Prior to the Panthers striking a deal for Sam Darnold earlier this week, the Jets fielded interest from two NFC teams looking to re-tool their QB room.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW