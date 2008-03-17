Detroit re-signs defensive end Smith to one-year deal

After entering the NFL with Tampa Bay on April 22, 2002 as an undrafted free agent, Smith played in 11 games through two-plus seasons (2002-04) with the Buccaneers. He joined San Francisco towards the end of the 2004 season (12/22), played in 14 games with the 49ers in 2005 and was with them during the 2006 preseason before being released at the end of training camp.