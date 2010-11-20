Detroit native Kid Rock teams with NFL, United Way for Thanksgiving show

American singer and songwriter, Kid Rock, will take the stage for the 2010 United Way Thanksgiving Halftime Show during the first game of the NFL's tripleheader when the Detroit Lions host the New England Patriots on Thursday, November 25 at 12:30 PM ET on CBS.
This special halftime event will feature a live performance of Kid Rock's new song and album title track Born Free released on the Atlantic Records label. Kid Rock has a history of giving back to the community, which includes time spent visiting and performing for troops overseas. More than 1,000 people will participate in the halftime show, including members of the National Guard and their families.
The 2010 United Way Thanksgiving Halftime Show, highlighted by Kid Rock's performance, aims to inspire viewers to LIVE UNITED, United Way's call to the public to get involved in the community by focusing on the building blocks of life: education, income and health. Now in its 37th year, the United Way/NFL partnership connects NFL PLAY 60 with United Way's 2018 goal to get 1.9 million more young people healthy and active.
Designed to tackle childhood obesity, NFL PLAY 60 brings together the NFL's long-standing commitment to health and wellness with partner organizations like United Way. PLAY 60 is also implemented locally, as part of the NFL's in-school, after-school and team-based programs. Since the program was launched in 2007, the NFL has committed more than $200 million to youth health and fitness through programming, grants and media time for public service announcements.
In addition, country music singer and former Marine Josh Gracin will kick off the game in Detroit with the National Anthem. He will be joined by PLAY 60 youth ambassadors from the NFL Youth Education Town in Detroit, a United Way agency.
This is the 12th year that United Way has worked with the NFL on the Thanksgiving Halftime Show to inspire NFL fans across the country to get involved in their communities. Previous performers at the Thanksgiving Day Halftime Show have included Mariah Carey, Bon Jovi, Mary J. Blige, John Mellencamp, Enrique Iglesias and the Goo Goo Dolls. It takes hundreds of people from throughout southeastern Michigan volunteering their time and talents to deliver the 10-minute show, which is produced annually by sports/entertainment company e2k.
About United Way
United Way is a worldwide network in 40 countries and territories, including nearly 1,300 local organizations in the U.S. It advances the common good, creating opportunities for a better life for all by focusing on the three key building blocks of education, income and health. United Way recruits people and organizations who bring the passion, expertise and resources needed to get things done. LIVE UNITED is a call to action for everyone to become a part of the change. For more information about United Way, please visit: LIVEUNITED.org.
About the NFL & United Way Partnership
For 37 years, United Way and the National Football League (NFL) and its teams have been working together to help strengthen America's communities. Today, the NFL and United Way are leveraging resources and relationships to raise awareness about the importance of youth health and fitness and create opportunities for kids to lead healthier lifestyles. Learn more about the NFL-United Way partnership at LIVEUNITED.ORG/NFL.
About NFL PLAY 60
