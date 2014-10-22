Detroit Lions' surge fueled by ... defense? Touché, Football Gods

In 1998, as offensive coordinator for the 15-1 Minnesota Vikings, I was blessed with an extraordinary group of difference-makers (including Randall Cunningham, Cris Carter, Randy Moss, Robert Smith and Randall McDaniel). We became, at the time, the highest-scoring offense in the history of the NFL. The team's success gave me a rep as some kind of offensive guru and helped me land the head coaching job in Baltimore. Of course, on our way to winning Super Bowl XXXV in my second season with the Ravens, we ... struggled mightily on offense. That championship team didn't fill the air with footballs, didn't set any scoring records. What we did do was field what was arguably the greatest single-season defense in NFL history. So I was an offensive guru with a team built for defense. I'll take it -- and the ring still fits. The Football Gods are still chuckling about that one.