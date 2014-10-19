Around the NFL

Detroit Lions stun Saints with late comeback

Published: Oct 19, 2014 at 09:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

The New Orleans Saints came out of the bye week looking like a brand-new team for 56 minutes. And then they collapsed in shocking fashion. The Detroit Lions scored 14 points in the final four minutes to beat the Saints 24-23. Here's what you need to know:

  1. Golden Tate deserves the game ball. On a day in which Matthew Stafford mostly couldn't shoot straight, Tate turned this game around by himself. Down 23-10 with under four minutes left, Tate took a routine short throw and turned it into a 73-yard touchdown. He finished with 154 yards on the day with a number of huge third-down grabs. Tate has been one of the most valuable receivers in the entire NFL this year. Really.
  1. This looked like a throwback game for Drew Brees until the fourth quarter. The Lions' pass rush rattled him late, and Brees had a stretch where he didn't complete a pass for 10 straight attempts, including a backbreaking interception to Glover Quin. Brees telegraphed the pass, setting up the Lions in the red zone for the go-ahead score. On a day in which Detroit's offense struggled to move the ball, it was an unforgivable mental mistake. Brees has forced too many passes this year.
  1. These are the types of games the Saints are used to closing out -- and the Lions are used to losing. But Mark Ingram only rushed for 16 yards on 10 attempts in his return, and the rest of New Orleans' run game wasn't much better. Detroit's defensive line was disruptive, finishing with six tackles for loss.
  1. The Saints' offense topped 400 yards, easily the most of any team this year against the Lions. Brees and the passing game looked like their old selves for most of the contest. They had plenty of time left to drive for a game-winning field goal, but the Lions' defense managed to disrupt Brees' timing and the Saints' routes to force a stop.
  1. Stafford did not play well despite the win. He almost never hits his receivers in stride, and his inaccurate tosses ended multiple drives. He held on to the ball too often and did not appear comfortable in the pocket. One mistimed throw bounced off a receiver's hands and was picked off in the end zone in the fourth quarter. (The game looked over at that stage.) Even Stafford's game-winner to Corey Fuller required an incredible play by his receiver.
  1. This was a huge swing game in the NFC. At 2-4, the Saints are going to be climbing out of a hole for a while. They are lucky to be in the NFC South. The 5-2 Lions only have one conference loss and are creating separation from Chicago in the NFC North.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 7 game, and breaks down Peyton Manning's record-breaking night. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears WR N'Keal Harry suffers high ankle sprain in practice, likely out for six weeks

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Harry left the Bears' practice early on Saturday after suffering an ankle injury, which Rapoport confirmed is a high ankle sprain. The timeline for recovery from this type of injury is six weeks, which would keep Harry out for at least the first two weeks of the season.

news

Training Camp Buzz: Raiders don't want to trade Josh Jacobs; Dolphins' RB competition is 'fierce'

Did Josh Jacobs' heavy usage in the Raiders' first preseason game hint at the running back's future? How is Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel approaching the RB competition? Find out the buzz as we track interesting items of news from today's camp.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 7

The Buffalo Bills activated offensive guard Rodger Saffold off the non-football injury list Sunday, clearing the way for the veteran to mold the line into a top unit in front of QB Josh Allen.

news

Browns' Kareem Hunt requests trade, Cleveland tells RB it won't trade him

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has requested a trade from the team with the regular season just a month away.

news

Rams QB Matthew Stafford downplays severity of nagging elbow injury: It's just 'a little soreness'

With the start of the season quickly approaching and Matthew Stafford still dealing with pain in his throwing elbow, the Rams QB and head coach Sean McVay both said after Saturday's successful practice they're not worried at all about the pace of his recovery.

news

Saints WR Michael Thomas (ankle) participates in team drills Saturday

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Michael Thomas participated in team drills during the Saints' practices Saturday, noting that Thomas is a "full-go" in training camp.

news

Matt Rhule won't decide Panthers' starting QB until after Week 2 preseason game vs. Patriots

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule on Saturday tabbed his team's Aug. 19 preseason tilt against the host New England Patriots as a proving ground in the QB battle between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold.

news

Hall of Fame Enshrinement: 2022 class takes its spot in Canton

Eight new members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame were enshrined to conclude the most esteemed week on the NFL calendar, as fans, media and the greatest of the greats come out to honor the newest class of football's immortals.

news

Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown visiting Jets

The Jets are reaching out to a veteran free agent for help on the offensive line. Pro Bowl tackle Duane Brown is visiting New York on Saturday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 6

The Panthers were without one of their starting cornerbacks at Saturday's practice, but don't expect to be for long. Find out what other news NFL.com is tracking from today's training camps.

news

Darnell Savage not concerned after hurting hamstring at Packers camp: 'It's a fast-people injury'

The Packers endured a minor scare Friday night when starting safety Darnell Savage left their "Family Night" practice at Lambeau Field with a hamstring injury. Savage, however, is not worried the summer ailment will linger.

news

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan on recent practice brawls: 'I want people to be irritants,' not fighters

In response to Niners players exchanging punches -- most notably linebacker Fred Warner and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk -- at Tuesday's practice, Shanahan let it be known Friday that he wants his players to be tough, to be physical, to even be "irritants," but he doesn't want them throwing hands.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE