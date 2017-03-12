Detroit Lions sign guard T.J. Lang to three-year deal

Just a few days after the Browns nabbed center JC Tretter, the Lions inked guard T.J. Lang to a three-year deal. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday the deal averages $9.5 million with $19 million fully guaranteed. Lang has been one of the team's starting guards since 2011. The 29-year-old veteran was a fourth-round pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.
Lang's agent, Mike McCartney, announced the deal Sunday on Twitter. The team later confirmed the move.
So it goes for the Packers, whose main priority has to be keeping quarterback Aaron Rodgers happy. The signing of tight end Martellus Bennett was splashy for general manager Ted Thompson's standards, but he also finds himself scrambling to replace two of Rodgers' most trusted lieutenants on the offensive line. Lang was arguably one of the best players at his position this year.
The Lions get a brutal competitor whom they've known well throughout the years to bolster an offensive line that is coming up. Rookie Taylor Decker had a phenomenal first season, as did veteran center Travis Swanson. The Lions also signed the punishing Rick Wagner to a long-term deal this week.
For those who thought Detroit was going away after its stunning run into the playoffs -- think again. General manager Bob Quinn has been aggressive in all phases of free agency and locks up yet another valuable offensive lineman to protect Matthew Stafford.