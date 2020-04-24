Detroit Lions select RB D'Andre Swift with 35th pick

Swift took over one of college football's most draft-productive backfields with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons for the Bulldogs, who have sent four rushers to the NFL as top-two-round picks in the last six drafts. He averaged a whopping 6.6 yards per carry for his three-year Georgia career. Swift was ranked the No. 16 overall player in the draft by NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, who compared Swift's skill set to 2019 Raiders first-round pick Josh Jacobs.