Detroit Lions season preview: Can Abdullah emerge?

That's the concern. It has now been more than three years since Stafford resembled a future superstar with 41 touchdowns and more than 5,000 passing yards in the 2011 season. Since then, he has completed less than 60 percent of his passes and turned the ball over at inopportune moments. Missing too many throws, Stafford finished just 17th in Gregg Rosenthal's 2014 QB Index. For a player of his obvious talent level, that's embarrassingly mediocre.