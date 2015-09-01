Around the NFL

Detroit Lions season preview: Can Abdullah emerge?

Published: Sep 01, 2015 at 04:49 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Around The NFL's season preview goes to the NFC North.

Change we can believe in

The Lions upgraded in a major way when they drafted Ameer Abdullah to replace a declining Reggie Bush. After stealing the show in training camp, Abdullah drew comparisons to Hall of Famer Barry Sanders in a scintillating preseason debut. The Senior Bowl MVP doesn't have Sanders' extra gear, but is explosive to and through the hole. With excellent receiving ability and playmaking chops in space, Abdullah is also a perfect fit for this offense. He's on the short list of Offensive Rookie of the Year favorites.

Biggest concern

Matthew Stafford boasts a wildly impressive 156.3 passer rating on 25 preseason attempts, which suggests the Lions could have one of the most surprising offenses in the league if he gains some measure of consistency this season.

That's the concern. It has now been more than three years since Stafford resembled a future superstar with 41 touchdowns and more than 5,000 passing yards in the 2011 season. Since then, he has completed less than 60 percent of his passes and turned the ball over at inopportune moments. Missing too many throws, Stafford finished just 17th in Gregg Rosenthal's 2014 QB Index. For a player of his obvious talent level, that's embarrassingly mediocre.

If the Lions are going to post a winning record in back-to-back seasons for the first time in 20 years, Stafford has to take full advantage of his surrounding talent.

Training camp surprise

A defense which finished second only to Seattle's last season was expected to suffer a severe dropoff after losing Ndamukong Suh and Nick Fairley on the interior. Even with Pro Bowl defensive tackle Haloti Ngata and second-year linebacker Kyle Van Noy sidelined, the defense has shined this month. Just ask Robert Griffin III, who lost his job after being relentlessly swarmed by Detroit's front seven two weeks ago.

Led by DeAndre Levy and Tahir Whitehead, the Lions' linebackers are better than advertised. Young defensive tackles Caraun Reid and Tyrunn Walker have impressed with Ngata resting. This unit might not be quite as dominant as last year's, but it should remain one of the NFC's stingiest.

What we'll be saying in February

Buoyed by the emergence of Abdullah and tight end Eric Ebron alongside playmaking wideouts Calvin Johnson and Golden Tate, the Lions reached the playoffs in consecutive years for the first time since 1995. Although they advanced a round further this year, they were ultimately done in by Stafford's inability to outplay the best quarterbacks in the conference.

Predicted finish: Second place in NFC North, No. 4 in NFC, No. 8 overall in Around The NFL's Power Poll.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Commissioner Goodell backs ruling in KC-BUF game: 'It was absolutely the right call'

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke with reporters on Wednesday at the conclusion of the December League Meeting in Irving, Texas, and addressed recent complaints regarding the league's officiating.
news

NFL to examine eliminating hip-drop tackles this offseason; kickoff play, tush push, fumbles out of end zone also to be reviewed 

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and EVP of football operations Troy Vincent on Wednesday expressed a desire to the the hip-drop tackle removed this offseason.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 15: Four things to watch for in Chargers-Raiders on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Las Vegas Raiders on "Thursday Night Football."
news

Week 15 NFL injury report for 2023 season

Official injury reports for each game in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of 2023 NFL season

NFL.com breaks down the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season.
news

SoFi Stadium approved to host Super Bowl LXI in 2027

Super Bowl LXI in 2027 will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, following the approval of owners on Wednesday at the December League Meeting.
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (chest) says he'll play Saturday vs. Bengals

Justin Jefferson details a chest injury that forced him out early last Sunday, but the injury won't keep the Minnesota Vikings WR out of this Saturday's game versus the Bengals. 
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes regrets postgame reaction versus Bills, admits it was 'emotion talking'

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes regrets his irate response to officials flagging Kadarius Toney offside in Sunday's loss to Buffalo, saying Wednesday that his emotions got the better of him.
news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick deflects questions regarding future: 'I'm getting ready for Kansas City'

Bill Belichick has remained a topic of conversation for much of the Patriots' struggle-filled year, and the head coach again was forced to face questions regarding his future by the New England media on Wednesday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Dec. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

New York QBs Zach Wilson, Tommy DeVito highlight Players of the Week

Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito, Jets QB Zach Wilson earn top offensive honors for Week 14. 
news

Raiders WR Davante Adams calls 3-0 loss to Vikings 'embarrassing'

Following a historic low-scoring loss to the Vikings last Sunday, Raiders WR Davante Adams felt embarrassed to be shut out in a game where Las Vegas' defense held the opponent to a field goal. 