Detroit Lions reportedly consider firing Jim Schwartz

Published: Dec 30, 2012 at 03:28 AM

Multiple reports have suggested that Detroit Lions coach Jim Schwartz's job should be safe this offseason because of a costly contract extension that runs through 2015.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen suggests otherwise. The Ford family reportedly is so disturbed with the Lions' culture under Schwartz that they are discussing making a move. The Ford family previously has absorbed big coaching contracts, so a change wouldn't be unprecedented.

The Lions have declined comment on Schwartz's future, according to the Detroit Free Press.

We still would be surprised if the Lions made a change considering Schwartz's excellent work turning around the franchise after their 0-16 season three years ago. Then again, every offseason has at least one surprising coaching firing. The Lions brass apparently will make Schwartz sweat.

