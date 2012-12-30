Detroit Lions reportedly consider firing Jim Schwartz

Multiple reports have suggested that Detroit Lions coach Jim Schwartz's job should be safe this offseason because of a costly contract extension that runs through 2015.
NFL head coach tracker
ESPN's Chris Mortensen suggests otherwise. The Ford family reportedly is so disturbed with the Lions' culture under Schwartz that they are discussing making a move. The Ford family previously has absorbed big coaching contracts, so a change wouldn't be unprecedented.