Detroit Lions preseason primer

Did the team do enough to improve the secondary?

After the Lions lost their best cornerback (Dre' Bly) and saftey (Terrence Holt) from a pass defense that ranked last in the league in opponent's completion percentage, many thought the team would turn to the draft to fill the holes. Instead, they added veteran Travis Fisher and chose to build from within. The Lions will rely on third-year CB Stanley Wilson, second-year safety Daniel Bullocks and sixth-year safety Idrees Bashir. The hope is that a second year in coach Marinelli's Cover 2 system will help.