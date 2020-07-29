Detroit Lions give sneak-peek of plexiglass-filled locker room

That's a lot of plexiglass to clean each day.

The Lions aren't the only ones who have used separators to divide lockers. Others, like the Los Angeles Rams, spread out the lockers and are utilizing separate rooms to give players more space, as detailed in NFL Network's Steve Wyche's in-depth report at the Rams' revamped facility.

Meeting rooms have also been adjusted. Some clubs are using outdoor areas or team bubbles to space out seating. Others have had to move around position-group meeting rooms. Quinn, for example, said the Lions' normal quarterback room was unusable because it's too small to meet the social distancing criteria required by the protocol.