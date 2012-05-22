Detroit Lions not satisfied with breakthrough 2011 campaign

When Schwartz arrived in 2009, a surprise pick by an equally surprising tandem of Lewand and Lions GM Martin Mayhew, he focused on changing the culture. He altered schedules and the way things were done, losing many facets of a losing program. He shrugged off the initial public reaction to his moves, just as Lewand did. Lewand laughed on Monday thinking of the early days when he attended the unveiling of the team's new logo. That was when fans chanted "Curry! Curry!" in hopes of the team drafting then-celebrated Wake Forest linebacker Aaron Curry instead of Stafford. Just imagine. But Lewand was unwavering when it came to his faith in his franchise's choices, just as he was with choosing Schwartz.