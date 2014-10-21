Detroit Lions host NFL PLAY 60 event prior to game in London

Published: Oct 21, 2014 at 07:44 AM

The Detroit Lions on Tuesday kicked off their week in London with an NFL Play 60 event at a London park with hundreds of kids.

Lions players, including wide receiver Calvin Johnson and quarterback Matthew Stafford, ran kids threw drills and threw passes to them after they waited in the chilly climate. Johnson said he even heard a few kids call him by his nickname, "Megatron."

"I think when they have the opportunity to cheer and be a fan, they really enjoy it," Stafford said. "They knew a lot more than I thought they were going to know. They seemed to be genuinely happy and excited to be out here playing."

Detroit running back Reggie Bush said he appreciates the chance to play in London this Sunday.

"I think it's just a matter of time before an NFL team comes to London," Bush said. "I think it's just a matter of time before they have a Super Bowl here, too. ... I don't know when, but I definitely see that happening."

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

