Detroit Lions' Glover Quin kicks off area's campaign for United Way

Published: Oct 01, 2014 at 05:09 AM

Wednesday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • Titans Online announced that the team will ask fans to donate for items for the "Nurses for Newborns" Stadium Drive.
  • CBS News reported that an unjustified fear of concussions -- in part because of hype in the media -- is helping to cause a sharp decline in kids' participation in sports with doctors sounding an alarm.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

