Detroit Lions' Glover Quin kicks off area's campaign for United Way

Wednesday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- DetroitLions.com covered that Lions safety Glover Quin's speech started the area's United Way kickoff ceremony.
- Titans Online announced that the team will ask fans to donate for items for the "Nurses for Newborns" Stadium Drive.
- The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported how the Atlanta Falcons cheered up the patients at an area kids' hospital.
- The Raleigh (N.C.) News & Observer reported that North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren apologized for his comments that the No. 1 ranked Florida State football team faked injuries last Saturday.
- CBS News reported that an unjustified fear of concussions -- in part because of hype in the media -- is helping to cause a sharp decline in kids' participation in sports with doctors sounding an alarm.
- WSBT-TV in Mishawaka, Ind., looked at how the Niles High School football team is required to wear Guardian Caps.
- The Bristol (Conn.) Observer reported on how the state's governor signed an expanded concussion bill into law.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor