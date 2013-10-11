Detroit Lions DT Ndamukong Suh's record $100K fine upheld

"We're disappointed that Ndamukong was fined at all and that it wasn't reduced," Barnes told The Associated Press in a telephone interview. "It is clear from the film, when you slow it down frame by frame, that Ndamukong was clearly in front of the player and that his head and shoulder, when he started off blocking him, were above the player's waist. But because Ndamukong left his feet, he was going to hit the ground and was going to get tangled on the lower part of the player's body."