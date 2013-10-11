Detroit Lions DT Ndamukong Suh's record $100K fine upheld

Published: Oct 11, 2013 at 10:52 AM

DETROIT -- Detroit Lions defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh has lost an appeal of the $100,000 fine against him for his hit on a Minnesota Vikings player, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per a league source.

The six-figure fine was the largest in league history for on-field conduct, not including money lost by players due to suspensions.

Suh's agent, Roosevelt Barnes, said he was notified Friday of the arbitrator's decision.

"We're disappointed that Ndamukong was fined at all and that it wasn't reduced," Barnes told The Associated Press in a telephone interview. "It is clear from the film, when you slow it down frame by frame, that Ndamukong was clearly in front of the player and that his head and shoulder, when he started off blocking him, were above the player's waist. But because Ndamukong left his feet, he was going to hit the ground and was going to get tangled on the lower part of the player's body."

Suh apologized to the player, Minnesota Vikings center John Sullivan, and to teammates for negating an interception return for a touchdown in Detroit's season-opening win.

Suh has been fined six times and suspended for two games for a total of $342,794 during his career. Barnes' concern, however, lies beyond the price tag of the infraction.

"I guess the NFL is still trying to send a message with this fine," Barnes said. "I just hope this doesn't hurt his chances of being the defensive player of the year because he's playing like one this season."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

