Detroit Lions' draft needs: Justin Gilbert could star in secondary

Detroit's offensive line played very well in 2013 under Jeremiah Washburn, who was in his first year as the offensive line coach; Stafford was sacked just 23 times, less than almost every other starting signal-caller in the NFL. Yes, the Lions already have several young pieces on the line, between 2012 first-rounder Riley Reiff, 2013 third-rounder Larry Warford, who was one of the best interior linemen among last year's rookies, and LaAdrian Waddle, who played surprisingly well as an undrafted rookie free agent. But another key piece -- center Dominic Raiola -- will be entering his 14th year in the NFL. Though Raiola played at a high level in 2013, I think it might be time to start planning for the future and secure his eventual replacement.