Around the NFL

Detroit Lions do not franchise Ndamukong Suh

Published: Mar 02, 2015 at 01:43 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Ndamukong Suh will hit the open market.

The Detroit Lions announced Monday that they will not franchise tag the star defensive tackle.

The tag would have cost Detroit $26.8 million because his renegotiated salary in 2014 was $22.4 million (the tag calls for 120 percent of a player's salary from the previous season).

The number seemed prohibitive from the start. However, general manager Martin Mayhew wouldn't rule out using the tag to ensure Suh would have been in Detroit for at least one more season. The reality of paying such an exorbitant amount to one player -- regardless of his importance to one of the NFL's top defenses -- likely persuaded Mayhew to decide against the tag.

Suh will hit the open market with the rest of the free agents on March 10. As Around The NFL's No. 1 free agent, the All-Pro will be the most sought-after commodity on the market.

Rarely does a player of Suh's caliber hit the open market in his prime. Detroit's restructuring of his contract led to the team's inability to franchise tag the 28-year-old, hindering the leverage most teams enjoy when negotiating a long-term deal.

With plenty of teams flush with cap space, the negotiations should put Suh above J.J. Watt's six-year, $100 million contract and make him the highest-paid defensive player -- something Suh has wanted.

Whether the Lions will be able to match any offer given to Suh -- or whether the defensive tackle will want to sign with the franchise that drafted him -- is an intriguing plotline as we ramp up to free agency.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the annual "Top 101 free agents" list and discusses the latest in league news. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams HC Sean McVay on blowout loss to Bills: 'This was a humbling experience'

The Los Angeles Rams were left crestfallen by the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night, losing 31-10, as the 2022 Super Bowl favorites made a statement at the expense of the 2021 Super Bowl winners.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 1: What We Learned from Bills' season-opening win over Rams on Thursday

Behind the brilliance in Josh Allen's arm and legs, along with a dominant Von Miller-led pass rush, the Bills kicked off the 2022 season with a statement in their victory over the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams.

news

Week 1 Thursday inactives: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams

The official inactives for the Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams "NFL Kickoff Game 2022"

news

Saints, center Erik McCoy agree to five-year extension worth up to $63.75M

Center Erik McCoy has agreed to a five-year contract extension worth up to $63.75 million and includes more than $40 million in guarantees, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.

news

Niners TE George Kittle (groin) misses second straight practice

San Francisco tight end George Kittle has missed two straight days of practice with a groin injury, putting his availability for Sunday's opener in more doubt.

news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (shin) added to Week 1 injury report

Christian McCaffrey was added to the Carolina Panthers' report Thursday with a shin injury but was a full participant in practice.

news

Russell Wilson nostalgic ahead of Broncos-Seahawks opener: 'I'll forever have love in my heart for Seattle'

Perhaps you've heard Russell Wilson returns to Seattle on Monday night. Speaking to the media Thursday, the Pro Bowl quarterback predictably spun positive when asked if fans might consider him a villain following his offseason trade.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Rams coach Sean McVay, GM Les Snead sign contract extensions through 2026 season

The Los Angeles Rams on Thursday announced general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay have signed contract extensions that will keep them with the club through the 2026 season.

news

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Every year other NFC North teams think it's their year, that hasn't been the case

With the Packers looking to claim their fourth straight division title, Aaron Rodgers comments on how his NFC North rivals have consistently come up short during his career.

news

Giants DC Wink Martindale on Titans' Derrick Henry: 'He's like our modern-day Jim Brown'

While preparing to face Titans running back Derrick Henry, Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale sees arguably the greatest player in NFL history.

news

Saints WR Michael Thomas 'trying to top' record-setting 2019 season in 2022

Michael Thomas enjoyed a record-setting 2019 campaign. Since then, we've barely seen the wideout on the field. After returning to the practice field this week, the 29-year-old said his goal is to be even better than he was in 2019.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE