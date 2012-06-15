Detroit Lions are NFL's version of Oklahoma City Thunder

As you can see, the Lions have a lot in common with the Thunder. Both teams are young, explosive and entertaining. While there are many similarities, there's also one major difference: They play different sports! Having three young superstars is enough to bring home a championship in basketball, but it isn't nearly enough to carry a football team to the Super Bowl. The Lions have done a fantastic job of building a solid, young talent base, but they are still a few pieces away from being a championship-caliber team like the Thunder.