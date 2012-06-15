Analysis

Detroit Lions are NFL's version of Oklahoma City Thunder

Published: Jun 15, 2012 at 06:13 AM
Headshot_Author_Daniel_Jeremiah_1400x1000
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

Despite a tough loss Thursday night, the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder are only three wins away from an NBA title. That's quite an accomplishment for one of the youngest teams in the entire league. While watching them play during the postseason, I began to ask myself this question:

Brandt: Power Rankings

With the draft and most of free agency in the books, what is the current league hierarchy? Gil Brandt weighs in. **More ...**

Who is the NFL's version of the Thunder?

In order to find a perfect match, I set up two specific criteria that needed to be met. First of all, the top three players on the team have to be young and dynamic. Secondly, the team must employ an up-tempo, attacking style of play on both offense and defense.

The NFL has several talented young teams, but there was one team that fit that description perfectly. In my opinion, the Detroit Lions are the NFL's version of the OKC Thunder. Here's how they met both criteria.

The top three players are young and dynamic.

The top player on the Lions is clearly All-Pro WR Calvin Johnson. He is the Lions' version of Kevin Durant. They are very similar players and people. Durant is 23 years old and finishing his fifth NBA season; Johnson is 26 years old and entering his sixth NFL season. On the field/court, both players are extremely explosive, productive and clutch. Both guys take their game to another level in the fourth quarter. Off the field/court, both guys are incredibly bright, humble and exude class.

The second-best player in Detroit is QB Matthew Stafford. He is the Lions' version of Russell Westbrook. Westbrook is 23 years old and finishing up his fourth NBA season; Stafford is 24 years old and heading into his fourth NFL season. Both players are dynamic young talents who are capable of taking over games. Westbrook relies on his explosive lower body, while Stafford relies on his explosive right arm. Both guys can be streaky at times, but they are each extremely tough and full of energy and confidence.

Despite suffering a bit of a sophomore slump, Ndamukong Suh is still the Lions' third-best player. He is Detroit's version of James Harden. Harden is 22 years old and finishing up his third NBA season; Suh is 25 years old and heading into his third NFL season. Both players are very aggressive, explosive and tough to be controlled by a single opponent. Ironically, they were both involved in ugly incidents during games this past season. Suh was suspended two games for stomping on a Packers offensive lineman, while Harden was on the receiving end of a devastating elbow from Metta World Peace that resulted in a seven-game suspension for the Lakers forward.

An up-tempo, attacking style of play is featured.

The Thunder employ an attacking offense that is both productive and fun to watch. They finished the regular season as the NBA's third-highest scoring team. Individually, Durant led the league in scoring average. The Lions' style of offense is very similar to that of the Thunder. They play very up-tempo and pile up points in bunches. In 2011, the Lions were the NFL's fourth-highest scoring offense. Individually, Johnson led the league in receiving yards and finished second in touchdown catches.

These two teams are also very similar on defense. They are both aggressive and take risks. They each allow a lot of points, but they create just enough big plays to help produce victories. The Thunder finished the regular season with the NBA's 17th-best scoring defense, but they led the league in blocked shots. The Lions ended last season with the NFL's 23rd-ranked scoring defense, but they finished fifth in interceptions and 10th in sacks.

As you can see, the Lions have a lot in common with the Thunder. Both teams are young, explosive and entertaining. While there are many similarities, there's also one major difference: They play different sports! Having three young superstars is enough to bring home a championship in basketball, but it isn't nearly enough to carry a football team to the Super Bowl. The Lions have done a fantastic job of building a solid, young talent base, but they are still a few pieces away from being a championship-caliber team like the Thunder.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter @MoveTheSticks

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Undefeated Eagles remain work in progress following tough overtime win over Commanders

The Philadelphia Eagles are undefeated, but they are not yet the same team that ran roughshod through the NFC just a year ago. Senior National Columnist Judy Battista details a team still figuring things out following Sunday's overtime win over the Washington Commanders.
news

C.J. Stroud-led draft class laying fine foundation for Texans; early Defensive Player of the Year candidates

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks spotlights one draft class that's truly laying the foundation for an NFL franchise. Plus, an early look at the top contenders in what could be a special Defensive Player of the Year race.
news

2024 NFL Draft: Bo Nix, Devin Leary, Sam Hartman among top 13 quarterback prospects for Senior Bowl

It's never too early to start thinking about the 2024 NFL Draft, especially now that the college football season's in the thick of conference play. Chad Reuter identifies the top 13 quarterback prospects for the Senior Bowl.
news

2023 NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 4: Desmond Ridder among QBs I'm putting on notice

David Carr identifies three quarterbacks he's putting on notice ahead of Week 4. Plus, he updates his ranking of the NFL's top 15 offensive players.
news

NFL Week 4 bold predictions: Ezekiel Elliott has two TDs in return to Dallas; FIVE sacks for Myles Garrett

How will Ezekiel Elliott perform in his return to Dallas? Which pass rusher's poised to tally FIVE sacks on Sunday? NFL Network analysts provide bold predictions for Week 4 of the 2023 season.
news

NFL QB Index, Week 4: Tua Tagovailoa vaults Patrick Mahomes to take No. 1 spot

There's a change at the top of Nick Shook's QB Index entering Week 4. Plus, a rookie passer is surging up the board. Check out the full quarterback rankings, 1-32.
news

Top 10 big-play receivers entering Week 4: Dolphins, Rams earn two spots apiece

The Next Gen Stats analytics team ranks the best big-play receivers entering Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season. No surprise that the Dolphins' Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle earned spots, but which NFC team also boasts two reps on this year's list?
news

Week 4 NFL picks: Dynamic Dolphins poised to beat Bills in Buffalo? Eagles, 49ers stay undefeated

Can the Bills contain the dynamic Dolphins? How do the Ravens match up against the Browns' stifling defense? Will NFC powers Philadelphia and San Francisco remain undefeated? Check out the Week 4 game picks!
news

NFL RB Index, Week 4: One running back I promise to stop underestimating

Maurice Jones-Drew revisits his preseason rankings of all 32 RB1s and promises to stop underestimating one veteran rusher. Plus, he updates his top 15 RBs heading into Week 4.
news

NFL Week 3's most inspiring performances? Dolphins scoring 70, Bengals grinding out (must-)win and more

Another wild slate of NFL action produced a number of notable outcomes, but which developments were the most inspiring? Adam Schein provides his ranking in this edition of The Schein Nine.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 3 game of 2023 season

Each week, NFL.com will highlight the can't-miss moment from each game that fans can re-live on NFL+.
news

Next Woman Up: Phoebe Schecter, NFL analyst for Sky Sports

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, Sky Sports analyst Phoebe Schecter discusses what goes into preparing for an NFL broadcast, her favorite position on the field, growing the game globally and more.