Details surrounding McNair's death make his life hard to decipher

George, Fisher and Dyson all cited the same example when talking about McNair: In one of the quarterback's first games after back surgery, Tennessee was facing the Pittsburgh Steelers. McNair had been wincing in pain from the outset. He wasn't all the way healthy, but he never really was. As Tennessee was driving, McNair dove over a pile and was drilled. Repeatedly. He landed on the area of his back where he had the surgery. He got up and came back to the huddle to 10 other stunned teammates. He was hurting, but he was in that huddle.