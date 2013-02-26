Details emerge on Tom Brady's contract extension with Patriots

Published: Feb 26, 2013 at 06:59 AM

The upshot of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's new contract, which in effect turns his old agreement into a five-year, $57 million deal with the three new years tacked on, is in the guarantees.

Offseason Forecast: Patriots

Patriots-130220-IL.jpg

With the offseason under way, Around The League examines what's next for all 32 teams. Gregg Rosenthal tackles the Patriots. More ...

Brady gets a $30 million signing bonus as part of the deal, and that will be paid out between now and early 2015. In addition, his base salary of $1 million this year and $2 million next year are fully guaranteed. As of now, his $7 million base in 2015, $8 million base for 2016 and $9 million base for 2017 are guaranteed for injury only.

However, if he's on the roster for the last game of 2014 season, the $24 million due from 2015 to 2017 becomes fully guaranteed.

Brady's signing bonus doesn't create much of a salary-cap issue for the Patriots, since it follows roughly the same schedule as some deferred payments agreed to earlier.

Follow Albert Breer on Twitter @AlbertBreer.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams DL Aaron Donald downplays helmet swing: 'It was just a practice. It was football.'

Los Angeles Rams superstar defensive lineman Aaron Donald de-emphasized swinging a helmet at Cincinnati Bengals players during a practice last Thursday.

news

Bills signing former Broncos punter Sam Martin to one-year deal

The Buffalo Bills are signing former Denver Broncos punter Sam Martin to a one-year deal, NFL Network's Peter Schrager and NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.

news

Former Eagles LT Jason Peters to visit tackle-needy Cowboys

Offensive tackle Jason Peters is headed to Dallas to meet with the Cowboys, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: NFC West fantasy preview (aka Best Coast)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge!

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE