Despite win, Brady says Pats 'can't keep kicking field goals'

NOTES: Belichick said he couldn't comment on the injury to Pro Bowl nose tackle Vince Wilfork, who went down with what appeared to be an ankle injury in the second quarter and did not return. "We'll let you know in that injury report on Wednesday," he said ... The Patriots signed veteran defensive lineman Terdell Sands on Monday. To make room on the 53-man roster, the Patriots released LB Prescott Burgess. Sands, 6-foot-7, 335 pounds, spent the last six seasons (2003-08) with the Oakland Raiders. Burgess, 6-3, 247, was acquired on Sept. 22 in a trade with Baltimore for an undisclosed draft choice.