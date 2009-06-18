Despite unsettled QB position, Bucs have the weapons to put up points

Leftwich, a six-year veteran with 46 career starts, gives the team an experienced leader in the pocket. Blessed with a strong arm and a deft touch, he is ideally suited to play in a vertical passing game that features a host of deep throws. Although he has been derided for his slow windup and lack of mobility in the pocket, Leftwich is poised for success in the Bucs offense due to the team's strong offense line and potent rushing attack. He enjoyed his best season as a pro in 2005 with a Jaguars' offense that featured the league's 10th-best rushing attack. With the running game serving as the focal point, Leftwich acted as an effective complement by completing 57.9 percent of his passes with 15 touchdowns and only five interceptions on his way to an 89.3 passer rating in 11 starts. Thus, it's easy to envision Leftwich experiencing similar success in Tampa's rebuilt offense.