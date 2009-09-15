Despite strong debut, Sanchez still no more than a fantasy reserve

M.F.: The deal with Tomlinson is that he's at the end of the road in terms of his status as an elite fantasy back. He looked like he lost a step against the Raiders, and it's evident that he's smack dab in the middle of a backfield committee with Darren Sproles. Tomlinson also injured his ankle in the contest and could be a question mark heading into this weekend's game against the Ravens. The Chargers also have major questions on their offensive line and some tough opponents on the schedule, so I'd look to deal L.T. if at all possible. His value isn't going to improve as the season wears on -- it's just going to decrease. If you can deal him for a running back such as Marion Barber, Steve Slaton or Brandon Jacobs, I'd make the move now.