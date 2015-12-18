Despite stacked boxes, Gurley reaches 1,000 yards

It speaks to the beast Gurley is when he hits the second level. Despite teams stacking the box and a faltering offensive line that causes him to be hit in the backfield almost every play, Gurley is still able to churn out yards, becoming just the third Rams rookie to hit 1,000 yards. The other two are in the Hall of Fame: Eric Dickerson (1,808 in 1983) and Jerome Bettis (1,429 in 1993).