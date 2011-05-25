Despite risk, Gore still has first-round fantasy value

M.F.: Regardless of the lockout, there's no reason to have a draft until August at the earliest. In fact, I prefer to wait until a week or two before the regular season starts if at all possible. Sure, the excitement of having the draft is hard to pass up in July -- but injuries happen, depth charts change and player values adjust during training camp and into the preseason. Look at Foster, who went from being in a competition with Ben Tate for the top spot in Houston to being the unquestioned starter and valued as an early-round pick when the rookie went down with an injury. If you really have that draft itch, you can always participate in mock drafts on NFL.com starting in July. To answer your second question, I think Ingram will be taken far higher than Green. In fact, Ingram and Daniel Thomas will both be worth a middle-round selection in drafts. I talked about Thomas and other rookies earlier this week on "The Finsiders" show. Green, on the other hand, is more of a middle- to late-rounder whose value hinges on the Bengals' quarterback situation.