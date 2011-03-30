Despite off-field troubles, Bryant remains a viable keeper

M.F.: Most of my personal fantasy leagues have 12 teams, start one quarterback, two running backs, three wide receivers, one flex spot, one tight end, one kicker and one defense. I also have six reserve spots. The leagues are based on NFL.com's standard scoring system, but include points for receptions (one point), return yards (one point per 25 yards) and return touchdowns (six points). So if Reggie Bush returns a punt 75 yards for a touchdown, he would receive a total of nine fantasy points (one point for every 25 return yards, six points for the touchdown). The Saints defense would receive zero points, which is different than what would be rewarded in a traditional scoring system. I'm all about giving players the recognition (and statistical rewards) for all of their skills and abilities, rather than bunch them into a defense and special teams unit. I also reward points for blocked kicks along with the typical sacks, interceptions, fumbles recovered, etc., and include all defensive and special team touchdowns as well.