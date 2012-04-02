Despite lack of respect, Giants have what it takes to repeat

Now, here's what Big Blue gained: The confidence that it can beat any team in the league when it's healthy, particularly on the defensive line. Thirteen guys went on IR from preseason through the regular season in 2011, which means players like tackle Will Beatty and corner Terrell Thomas are back. Tight ends Jake Ballard and Travis Beckum both went down with knee injuries in the Super Bowl (that sucks), but Jerry Reese signed Martellus Bennett to provide depth at the position. So pump the brakes on saying the Giants got worse.