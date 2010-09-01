Despite knee issue, Jones-Drew still a top-three pick

M.F.: I've actually utilized a similar strategy in most of my fantasy drafts, but I've waited on quarterbacks rather than tight ends and defenses. With so many good signal-callers around the league, I don't see any reason to reach at the position. While I would love to have someone like Rodgers or Drew Brees (who wouldn't?), I find that I almost always end up being disappointed in my running backs or wide receivers if I use a first-round pick on a quarterback. In an experts draft that was held a few months ago, I took Tom Brady in the third round and ended up with Fred Jackson as my No. 2 running back. If I knew then what I know now about Jackson, of course, I would have never made the move. But if I had passed on Brady, I could have landed someone like Jahvid Best or McCoy and still drafted a pair of quarterbacks like Matt Ryan and Kevin Kolb. In terms of the tight end position, I think you can get someone solid like Jermichael Finley or Tony Gonzalez in the middle rounds and still have a good backfield and solid wide receivers. I never take a defense until one of the final three rounds, so that wouldn't even factor into my draft strategy.