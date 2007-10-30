Despite gloomy weather, sunny forecast for NFL in Europe

After the game, one of the more sour of the sour grape merchants wrote in the Independent that he couldn't understand why everyone was so excited about the "razzmatazz" surrounding the game, when they already have cheerleaders and a halftime show at Bradford Bulls rugby league club. That, my friend, was the point. Were it not for American football -- for the TV shows that began in 1982, and the Fridge selling out Wembley in 1986 -- halftime at rugby league would still consist of a grisly meat pie and a lukewarm cup of tea. British soccer now has a live Monday night football game of its own. The players have their names on the backs of their shirts, and numbers that range beyond 1-11. The Rugby World Cup final turned on an English try overturned by the video replay official. American football didn't take over British sport then, nor will it now, but it did give them a model they adopted because it worked, and it probably will do the same again.