Despite defenses, Super Bowl might be high-scoring event

The quarterbacks on both teams cannot come to the line of scrimmage and not know where Polamalu or Woodson are at all times. Take your eye off them once, and they will do so much damage as a blitzer, interceptor or free tackler. They both disguise what their real intentions are, and when you think they are in coverage, they blitz. When they look like they are rushing the quarterback, they drop into coverage. The way both defensive coordinators use them, it is almost impossible to avoid them. Both of them are going to make plays, but which one will make the most plays?