Despite Clausen, Smith still a fantasy starter this week

The Lions defense has not looked improved as hoped, but the staggering Vikings seem to be ripe for another fall. Detroit needs the victory as badly as Minnesota, and will slug it out with the Vikings, producing quality fantasy totals along the way. Jahvid Best is a must-start, even against the much-ballyhooed Minnesota defensive line. The Lions will continue to get Best the ball in space, and he should come through with at least acceptable all-around numbers. Shaun Hill will not hesitate to take chances against the Vikings secondary, and Calvin Johnson could have his best game of the season. Adrian Peterson will be very busy helping the Vikings win the time of possession battle, and there is an apparent need to not let Brett Favre carry the offense right now. Favre has an under-performing group of receivers, and even against the seemingly soft Lions, you cannot safely lean on any pass-catcher other than Visanthe Shiancoe. Bernard Berrian may come through with a few key catches this time, but Favre remains a risk against a hungry divisional opponent.