Despite circus of a season, Jets have incentive

Why this game is intriguing: Maybe if Tim Tebow were playing, this would be ranked higher. I wish I was kidding. Somehow, we got stuck with a dud of a Monday night game this late in the season; though at least the New York Jets kinda, sorta have something to play for. With Gang Green at 6-7, not even Rex Ryan is talking playoffs. But stranger things have happened. Not many, but a few. In all seriousness, from another perspective, it will be fascinating to watch new Tennessee Titans play caller Dowell Loggains try his hand with quarterback Jake Locker against a defensive guru in Ryan. Some intrigue there. (Hey, I'm tryin'!)