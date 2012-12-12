Despite circus of a season, Jets have incentive

Why this game is intriguing: Maybe if Tim Tebow were playing, this would be ranked higher. I wish I was kidding. Somehow, we got stuck with a dud of a Monday night game this late in the season; though at least the New York Jets kinda, sorta have something to play for. With Gang Green at 6-7, not even Rex Ryan is talking playoffs. But stranger things have happened. Not many, but a few. In all seriousness, from another perspective, it will be fascinating to watch new Tennessee Titans play caller Dowell Loggains try his hand with quarterback Jake Locker against a defensive guru in Ryan. Some intrigue there. (Hey, I'm tryin'!)
NFL files motion to dismiss Jon Gruden lawsuit, compel arbitration
The NFL on Wednesday filed a motion to dismiss lawsuits filed by Jon Gruden on Nov. 12 against the league and Commissioner Roger Goodell alleging the parties sought to raze Gruden's career with the release of private emails in which the former Raiders head coach used misogynistic, homophobic and racist terms.
Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo (shoulder/thumb) expected to play vs. Packers, but won't be 100 percent
Niners QB Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to play, but will not be 100 percent in the San Francisco's Divisional Round contest Saturday night against the top-seeded Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
Browns QB Baker Mayfield undergoes successful shoulder surgery: 'This is not the end of my story'
Baker Mayfield underwent repair for his torn labrum Wednesday and posted a short video afterward deeming it a "complete success." He is expected to begin light throwing in April, but a full recovery will require 4-6 months.