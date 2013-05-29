Despite calf injury, Arian Foster is still No. 1

Assuming you will take a running back in Round 1, which position would you target in Round 2 -- another running back or a wide receiver? - @wide_frame (via Twitter)
Michael Fabiano: I almost always go with a running back in the first round and a wide receiver in the second. This way, I end up with at least one top-10 player at each position. For example, I was in a recent experts league draft where I landed Marshawn Lynch first and Brandon Marshall second. In that case, I have two players who are ranked among the top five at their respective spots. To me, that's a nice foundation to build a fantasy football team.
Are you still touting Arian Foster as the No. 1 pick in fantasy football? This injured calf has to change your mind -- it should be Adrian Peterson! - S. Johansen (via Facebook)
M.F.: I have to admit, the fact that Foster will miss the rest of OTAs is a small concern. However, it's far too soon to rush to judgement about a potential decline in his fantasy value. After all, Texans coach Gary Kubiak said that Foster is "going to be fine" and is expected to be healthy for the start of training camp. Barring any setbacks, here are the reasons I'm still siding with Foster over Peterson. First, he's been the better back over the last three years -- Foster has averaged 279.40 fantasy points in that time to Peterson's 245.50. Foster is also the lone runner to finish in the top five at the position in each of the last three seasons. Second, no running back since LaDainian Tomlinson (2006-2007) has finished first in fantasy points among running backs in back-to-back seasons. Third, Foster has the second-easiest schedule among runners based on fantasy points. Peterson, on the other hand, has the second hardest. Oh, and despite all the talk of how much work Foster shouldered last season, he had just three more carries than Peterson.
With Michael Crabtree out, what do you think of Anquan Boldin? What about Vernon Davis? - @rodsthebods (via Twitter)
M.F.: Here's the good news: Boldin appears to already have emerged into Kaepernick's new top option in the pass attack. Now, here's the bad news: the veteran wideout will be 33 in October and hasn't posted over 1,000 yards since 2009. So while his value definitely increases with Crabtree out for an extended period of time, I still wouldn't be comfortable with Boldin as more than a borderline No. 3 or 4 fantasy wideout in larger leagues.
Rob Gronkowski now needs back surgery. Is it time to avoid him altogether in 2013? - G. Kruger (via Facebook)
M.F.: The news that Gronkowski will require back surgery isn't a surprise, but it's no less concerning for fantasy leaguers. Remember, he has had back issues dating back to his collegiate days. In fact, it's a back injury that caused his draft stock to fall ... and we all knew about this before he went in for his final forearm operation. NFL Network reporter Albert Breer reports that Gronkowski could miss part of training camp as he recovers from his latest procedure. From a fantasy standpoint, this news makes Jimmy Graham the first tight end to target in 2013 drafts. However, I can't drop Gronkowski lower than second at a position with a lot of question marks. Barring any setbacks, he's still going to come off the board somewhere in the first five rounds in most leagues. The decision on whether or not to grab him all depends on how much you're willing to risk him missing regular-season action. I wouldn't let him fall past Round 5, as I mentioned.
Where would you draft Tavon Austin? - @dtc007 (via Twitter)
M.F.: In a seasonal league, Austin is going to come off the board somewhere in the middle to late rounds as a No. 4 fantasy wideout. I love his upside in an offense that plans to use him much like the Vikings used Percy Harvin. In fact, the Rams have already given him some snaps at running back in OTAs. If there's a downside, at least based on recent trends, it's that just one wide receiver picked first at his position in the NFL draft has also been the highest-scoring rookie wideout based on fantasy points. That was A.J. Green in 2011.
I heard your discussion about Mike Wallace on the Dave Dameshek Football Program. Would you avoid him at all costs in fantasy drafts? - S. Andrews (via Facebook)
M.F.: I wouldn't avoid him at all costs, but I wouldn't want him as a No. 1 fantasy wideout. While he did rank among the 10 best players at his position based on points in both 2010 and 2011, he fell down to 25th last season and was inconsistent in the stat sheets. Wallace will also see a drop in terms of quarterback experience from Ben Roethlisberger to Ryan Tannehill, who has upside but also has a lot to prove out on the gridiron. The Dolphins also have plenty of options in that pass attack all of a sudden, with Wallace, Brandon Gibson and Dustin Keller joining 1,000-yard wideout Brian Hartline. As a result, I would be more comfortable if I could land Wallace as a high-end No. 3 receiver in drafts.
Which Broncos wide receiver will have a better season -- Demaryius Thomas or Wes Welker? - @PapaBurgandy (via Twitter)
M.F.: I don't think there's any question that it's Thomas. The Georgia Tech product is the downfield, playmaking game changer in that passing game, while Welker will be used more often in both the short and intermediate attack. In fact, I still have Thomas ranked among the 10 best players at his position heading into the 2013 campaign. Welker, whose value is a little more of a question mark, should be considered more of a borderline No. 2 or 3 option in standard formats.
Fantasy football is coming up soon! When is the best time to draft -- before, during or after the preseason? - R. Kim (via Facebook)
M.F.: The closer you can hold your draft to the start of the regular season, the better. I know it's tough to wait until late August or the first week of September to draft your fantasy team, but it's the best and safest decision. Training camps and preseason games will be all but over, leaving players with far less risk of suffering some sort of long-term ailment. Waiting to hold your draft also gives you the advantage of having the best and most up to date information possible in terms of depth chart, personnel moves and injury reports.
If forced to choose one quarterback, would you take Geno Smith or EJ Manuel? Also, in what round would you target Robert Griffin III? - @BaumLemon (via Twitter)
M.F.: I don't think either of these quarterbacks will be drafted in most seasonal, 10-team leagues. But if forced to choose one, I would side with Smith. To me, he has a better chance to earn the top spot on the depth chart with his team, the New York Jets, than Manuel has in Buffalo. For all of his long-term potential, I don't like the fact that I hear words like "raw" and "project" so commonly associated with Manuel's name. On the flip side, it seems that no one in the Big Apple has much faith in Mark Sanchez. That's why I'm expecting Smith to be under center for Gang Green sooner than later. As for RG3, it's too soon to project what round he could land in fantasy drafts. He went in Round 9 in a recent experts league -- which I thought was an absolute steal -- but there's still no guarantee that he'll be under center for the Redskins in Week 1.
What value do you see in the Green Bay Packers backfield this season? - J. Dilliplane (via Facebook)
M.F.: To me, Eddie Lacy is the clear favorite to start ahead of Johnathan Franklin. He's also going to be in a good position to see goal-line work, so the Alabama product has No. 2 running back upside in an offense that promises to run the ball more often. Remember, Cedric Benson averaged better than 14 carries in his five games last season. Lacy, who has far more upside than Benson, should see anywhere from 15-18 carries on a regular basis. If he can avoid injuries, I see the rookie making some hay in the stat sheets.
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com and NFL Network and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame.