Despite calf injury, Arian Foster is still No. 1

M.F.: I have to admit, the fact that Foster will miss the rest of OTAs is a small concern. However, it's far too soon to rush to judgement about a potential decline in his fantasy value. After all, Texans coach Gary Kubiak said that Foster is "going to be fine" and is expected to be healthy for the start of training camp. Barring any setbacks, here are the reasons I'm still siding with Foster over Peterson. First, he's been the better back over the last three years -- Foster has averaged 279.40 fantasy points in that time to Peterson's 245.50. Foster is also the lone runner to finish in the top five at the position in each of the last three seasons. Second, no running back since LaDainian Tomlinson (2006-2007) has finished first in fantasy points among running backs in back-to-back seasons. Third, Foster has the second-easiest schedule among runners based on fantasy points. Peterson, on the other hand, has the second hardest. Oh, and despite all the talk of how much work Foster shouldered last season, he had just three more carries than Peterson.