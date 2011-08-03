Despite Brown's presence, McCoy still a fantasy stud

How does the addition of Ronnie Brown affect the value of LeSean McCoy? -- SnapbackDerek (via Twitter)
Michael Fabiano: Honestly, I don't think Brown's presence puts a major dent into McCoy's value. The Eagles made a smart move to add the veteran, who will easily move past Dion Lewis on the depth chart and adds a more experienced option behind McCoy. But, at 29, Brown is past his prime and should fit in as a reserve who could also see some short-yardage and goal-line work. Eagles coach Andy Reid told the Philadelphia Inquirer back in June that he believed McCoy has proven that he can be a featured back, so I'd be shocked to see him not at least duplicate his 207 carries from 2010. I'd still draft McCoy in Round 1, while also grabbing Brown as a handcuff.
Hey Michael, which running back will be the best third option (I have Darren McFadden and Michael Turner) -- Shonn Green, DeAngelo Williams or Jahvid Best?. -- P. Devries (via Facebook)
M.F.: I'd go with the upside and retain Greene. He's ahead of LaDainian Tomlinson on the Jets depth chart, and coach Rex Ryan has praised his improvements as a pass catcher. I fully believe that Greene is in line to see 225-250 carries in an offense that is going to lean on the run. I see Greene as a potential breakout candidate, an early- to middle-round selection as a No. 2 back with upside in seasonal formats.
I agree with your list of the top five fantasy quarterbacks. How close do you think Josh Freeman can get to that status this season? -- FLFantasyShow (via Twitter)
M.F.: I definitely like Freeman this season, though I don't know he is a top-five fantasy quarterback based on the immense depth at the position. I can, without question, envision Freeman in the top eight. Remember, he ranked seventh in fantasy points at the position on NFL.com in 2011 -- finishing fewer than 10 points behind Drew Brees. Freeman is clearly someone owners can target in the middle rounds as a No. 1 option, especially if your focus is on running backs and wide receivers in the first four to five stanzas.
I have to pick one keeper from Jamaal Charles, Maurice Jones-Drew, Roddy White and Antonio Gates. Please help! -- seanomac925 (via Twitter)
M.F.: You have four great options to choose from, but I'd retain Charles, who is coming off a career season in 2010 and finished fourth in fantasy points at his position on NFL.com. What makes that even more amazing is that he did it despite not even leading the Chiefs in carries. In fact, Thomas Jones saw 15 more rushing attempts during the course of the season. With more of a featured role likely in 2011 and into the future, Charles is a tremendous keeper across the board.
Now that most of the player movement is done, which rookie do you think will make the greatest fantasy impact? -- ronaldorivera (via Twitter)
M.F.: The Dolphins didn't add DeAngelo Williams, Ahmad Bradshaw or any other potential featured back for a reason -- there's confidence in Daniel Thomas. Sure, Reggie Bush is on board. But do you really think a back who has averaged 6.6 carries and missed 16 games over the last three seasons is a serious threat to Thomas? I think the rookie out of Kansas State will see 225-250 touches, including goal-line work, and warrants middle-round consideration as a No. 2 or 3 fantasy back. Mark Ingram, the former Heisman winner, comes in at No. 2 in terms of rookie fantasy value.
Which tight end do you think has the best fantasy season in 2011: Tony Gonzalez, Jimmy Graham or Kellen Winslow? -- Jess1820 (via Twitter)
M.F.: I'll go with the upside here (as I like to do a lot in fantasy sports) and take Graham, the unquestioned starter in New Orleans with Jeremy Shockey now out of the mix. Graham showed flashes of potential at the end of 2010, scoring four touchdowns over the final three weeks. Given the decline of Tony Gonzalez's totals and Kellen Winslow's lack of touchdowns, Graham offers the most statistical potential of this trio in an offense that throws the ball a ton.
I'm in a PPR league that starts two wide receivers, and I'd like you to please rank these four players in order: Percy Harvin, Austin Collie, Jeremy Maclin and Mike Thomas. -- J. Wallenfelt (via Facebook)
M.F.: I've developed a bit of a fantasy crush on Harvin now that Donovan McNabb is the quarterback in Minnesota, so he's at the top of this list. I like Maclin second -- he should put up nice totals in the pass-heavy Eagles offense. It should also be noted that Maclin is now in his third season, which is a breakout year for many wideouts. Thomas, a fantasy sleeper in Jacksonville, is third. With Mike-Sims Walker out of the mix, Thomas should see a ton of targets from David Garrard. Like Maclin, Thomas is also a third-year wideout. I rank Collie fourth, but it's not due to a lack of statistical upside. He's coming of multiple concussions last year, which is a concern, and is also in a crowded group of weapons that also features Reggie Wayne, Pierre Garcon and Dallas Clark.
I have Andre Johnson and need to retain one other wide receiver from Greg Jennings and Wayne. Who should I keep? -- cris5272 (via Twitter)
M.F.: There is a little voice in the back of my head saying that Jennings is going to struggle to duplicate his 12 touchdowns last season. After all, the Packers re-signed James Jones and will get tight end Jermichael Finley back from a knee injury. With Donald Driver and Jordy Nelson also in the mix, there are a lot of mouths to feed in that offense. Even so, I'd still keep Jennings over Wayne. Jennings is younger by five years and more valuable in keeper leagues, and Wayne could be on the verge of seeing his numbers slide a bit as one of several weapons for the Colts.
Which fantasy sleepers are falling? -- SnapbackDerek (via Twitter)
M.F.: The first name that comes to mind is Tim Tebow. Kyle Orton is seeing all the first-team snaps at Broncos training camp and at this point it's doubtful he'll be traded to the Dolphins. Reports say Orton is the likely starter, which makes Tebow almost undraftable in most leagues. Player movement has also hurt the sleeper/breakout appeal of Jonathan Stewart, who will remain second on the depth chart in Carolina behind DeAngelo Williams. The value of Nelson also took a hit when the Packers re-signed James Jones. I'm also a bit concerned about Ryan Mathews, who has missed some camp time with an injured toe and is statistically capped with Mike Tolbert in the mix.
What are your thoughts on Darren McFadden? Will he be a bust compared to his 2010 totals? -- F. Ciccocioppo (via Facebook)
M.F.: No one can predict injuries -- just look at Matt Schaub. He was viewed as brittle his first two seasons in Houston, but hasn't missed a start in two years. So if we base his value on upside, McFadden could be the top-scoring fantasy running back. If you think that's a bold statement, it's not -- McFadden finished sixth in points at his position in 2010, and that was despite missing three games. He is also going to see a ton of touches in an offense that doesn't have a true No. 1 option in the passing game with Zach Miller now in Seattle. In fact, his lack of durability is the only thing keeping McFadden from being a top-five pick. If he can stay on the field, the numbers will be there in 2011.
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com. Have a burning question for Michael on anything fantasy football related? Send it to AskFabiano@nfl.com or tweet it at Michael_Fabiano!