Despite Brown's presence, McCoy still a fantasy stud

M.F.: No one can predict injuries -- just look at Matt Schaub. He was viewed as brittle his first two seasons in Houston, but hasn't missed a start in two years. So if we base his value on upside, McFadden could be the top-scoring fantasy running back. If you think that's a bold statement, it's not -- McFadden finished sixth in points at his position in 2010, and that was despite missing three games. He is also going to see a ton of touches in an offense that doesn't have a true No. 1 option in the passing game with Zach Miller now in Seattle. In fact, his lack of durability is the only thing keeping McFadden from being a top-five pick. If he can stay on the field, the numbers will be there in 2011.