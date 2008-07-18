Despite best efforts, drama remains at Bengals' training camp

Are off-field distractions still an issue for the Bengals?

At this time last year, character questions plagued the Bengals' preseason preparation. In 2008, management took a much harder line, waiving troubled LB Odell Thurman (a month after being reinstated by the league) and WR Chris Henry (after his fifth arrest in three years). But another distraction, in the form of WR Chad Johnson, has pestered the Bengals since January. Johnson threatened to sit out the season if he wasn't traded, refused to show up for OTAs, sparred with teammates through the media and finally announced he will be at camp as scheduled (and then wondered what all the fuss was about).