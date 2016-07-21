Desmond Bryant hoping to play in '16 despite torn pec

Browns defensive end Desmond Bryant isn't going to let a little something like a torn pectoral muscle ruin his season.
"Absolutely, I'm hopeful that I can (come back this season)," Bryant told Cleveland.com. "The timetable for rehab is 4-6 months, so it's possible. I'll do everything I can to get back as soon as I can."
Four months and a lot of luck could put the 30-year-old on the field in November. Bryant was the Browns' most consistent pass rusher a year ago, and led the team in sacks (six).
While it might be a longshot, it may be in Bryant's best interest to put some tape out there. Though he is signed through the 2017 season, his salary is not guaranteed next year and the Browns are clearly in the midst of a youth movement -- something they were clear about when letting other veterans go this offseason.
If Bryant can make it back, it will be interesting to see how the team handles the situation. At the moment, we would expect the 3-4 front to feature 2016 third-round pick Carl Nassib and 2015 third-round pick Xavier Cooper at defensive end -- both high upside players under the age of 25.
The one thing working in Bryant's favor has been a remarkable consistency throughout his career. Between 2009 and 2015, he never missed more than four games in a season and logged at least three sacks per season since 2011.