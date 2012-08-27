Desmond Bishop placed on injured reserve by Green Bay Packers

Published: Aug 27, 2012 at 11:44 AM

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers have placed linebacker Desmond Bishop on injured reserve, ending his season.

Bishop tore his right hamstring in the Packers' first preseason game against the San Diego Chargers. Packers coach Mike McCarthy said at the time that Bishop's season was in jeopardy. He had to have surgery, so Monday's move was widely expected.

The Packers also placed running back Du'ane Bennett, tight end DeMarco Cosby, guard Ray Dominguez, defensive end Johnny Jones and wide receiver Shaky Smithson on injured reserve. Tight end Andrew Quarless and linebacker Frank Zombo were placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list, meaning they will miss at least the first six games.

Green Bay released defensive end Jarius Wynn and fullback Jon Hoese.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mike Tomlin expects to be back as Steelers HC, will look outside staff for new OC

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed on Thursday that he intends to be back as Pittsburgh's head coach in 2024.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Jan. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Mike McCarthy 'confident' in direction of Cowboys: 'I know how to win'

Mike McCarthy met with the Dallas media on Thursday after the Cowboys announced on Wednesday that he would return as head coach for the 2024 season.
news

NFL announces International Pathway Program Class of 2024

The National Football League has announced its International Player Pathway (IPP) program Class of 2024, featuring 11 athletes from around the world and a first-ever group of five specialists from England and Ireland.