Desmond Bishop placed on injured reserve by Green Bay Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers have placed linebacker Desmond Bishop on injured reserve, ending his season.
Bishop tore his right hamstring in the Packers' first preseason game against the San Diego Chargers. Packers coach Mike McCarthy said at the time that Bishop's season was in jeopardy. He had to have surgery, so Monday's move was widely expected.
The Packers also placed running back Du'ane Bennett, tight end DeMarco Cosby, guard Ray Dominguez, defensive end Johnny Jones and wide receiver Shaky Smithson on injured reserve. Tight end Andrew Quarless and linebacker Frank Zombo were placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform (PUP) list, meaning they will miss at least the first six games.
