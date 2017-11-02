Around the NFL

Deshaun Watson wins AFC offensive player of month

Published: Nov 02, 2017 at 03:42 AM

Add another achievement to Deshaun Watson's historic rookie season.

The Houston Texans rookie quarterback was named the AFC offensive player for the month of October on Thursday, becoming the first rookie signal-caller to earn such honors in league history.

In four games in October, Watson threw for 1,171 yards with 16 touchdown passes to just five interceptions while adding 145 yards and another TD on the ground. The Texans scored more than 33 points in each game and went 2-2 for the month.

For the season, Watson has 1,699 yards and 19 TDs. That number set a record for most passing touchdowns in the first seven career games since 1970, passing Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner.

Watson also was named the league's rookie of the month.

Here are the other October award winners:

Carson Wentz: The Eagles QB won NFC offensive player of the month after he threw 14 TD passes in October, the most in a calendar month in Eagles history.

Everson Griffen: The Vikings pass rusher won NFC defensive player of the month with six sacks in the month.

Greg Zuerlein: The Rams kicker won NFC special teams player of the month after he made 14 FGs.

Micah Hyde: The Bills safety had four interceptions in October to win AFC defensive player of the month.

Harrison Butker: The rookie Chiefs made 18 FGs in October, the most by a rookie in any calendar month in NFL history. He is the AFC special teams player of the month.

Marshon Lattimore: The Saints corner had two INTs to win defensive rookie of the month.

