Deshaun Watson slings Texans to near-win in thrilling game

I had to defend the play of Keenum on Sunday, after he'd completed 27 of 43 passes for 288 yards and carved up Cleveland's defense on consecutive drives to take a commanding lead in a come-from-behind 33-16 win over the Browns at Twickenham Stadium in London (they're both on the road, so this qualifies in my book). What's not to like?! Keenum was precise in the second half, firing bullets and lofting pretty passes to Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and Kyle Rudolph. The latter two each scored touchdowns, including a trip to the end zone that effectively put the game out of reach for the punchless Browns offense (their defense wasn't so bad).