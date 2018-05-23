Around the NFL

Deshaun Watson on ACL rehab: 'My knee feels well'

Published: May 23, 2018 at 02:17 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

The Houston Texans got a glimpse of quarterback Deshaun Watson's return from an ACL injury.

Watson participated in individual and 7-and-7 drills during Tuesday's organized team activities, and the early feedback on his surgically repaired knee is positive.

"My knee feels well," Watson told reporters, via the Texans' official website. "I'm comfortable to be able to go out there and throw and do some things on air and get the timing down with the receivers."

Watson suffered the injury during practice on Nov. 2, and then underwent surgery on Nov. 9 and the offseason months have provided time for the rehabilitation process.

While the Texans quarterback expressed confidence in his knee, he pointed out how fast a player fully recovers sometimes varies between individuals.

"There's really no timeline on ACLs," Watson said. "It just depends on how that person feels."

Nevertheless, the quarterback's ability to get in work on the practice field provides encouragement on his progress since the Texans' kicked off the offseason workout program in April.

Coach Bill O'Brien is also impressed with Watson's growth from 2017 to now.

"He's really improved," O'Brien said. "His knowledge of our offense, his knowledge of defensive football. He's doing what he can do out on the field, which is very good for us. Any time he's out there doing things on the field and he's getting better every day."

The Texans would obviously benefit with Watson under center for the start of the 2018 regular season.

Before suffering the knee injury, Watson electrified the NFL with 1,699 yards passing and 19 touchdowns in seven games, adding 269 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 36 carries.

Houston also averaged an eye-popping 40 points per game with Watson running the offense from Weeks 4-8.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid lauds 'high-octane' RB Isiah Pacheco: 'He's going to go 100 mph and run hard every time'

Kansas City running back Isiah Pacheco turned in a career game against the New York Jets in his old New Jersey stomping grounds, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid says his RB is going "100 mph" no matter the situation. 
news

Joe Burrow says 1-3 Bengals' Week 5 game vs. Cardinals is a must-win

Questioned Wednesday if he and the Bengals locker room believed their upcoming game was a must-win, quarterback Joe Burrow replied, "Yes," before the quandary was done being asked. 
news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett (knee) says he'll be 'ready to go by Sunday' vs. Ravens

After suffering a knee injury in Week 4, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett says he'll be "ready to go" in the team's Week 5 game against the Baltimore Ravens. 
news

Week 5 injury report for 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with each player's injury designation for Week 5 of the 2023 season.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Bears-Commanders on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Bears face the Commanders on "Thursday Night Football."
news

Jets coach Robert Saleh: 'No pitch count' anymore for RB Breece Hall

Jets running back ﻿Breece Hall﻿ is ready to fly. After playing under a rep count for four weeks, coach Robert Saleh said any restrictions are off. "There is no pitch count with him anymore," Saleh said.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany and 15 and Mahomies Foundation make $1.625 million contribution to Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, his wife Brittany and the 15 and Mahomies Foundation are making a $1.625 million contribution to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
news

Texans guard Kendrick Green (knee) placed on injured reserve, is latest Houston offensive lineman sidelined

Texans guard Kendrick Green was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday after suffering a knee injury in Sunday's win over the Steelers. Green will miss at least four games, though multiple reporters say the offensive lineman is out indefinitely with a torn meniscus.
news

Browns GM Andrew Berry: Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) not viewed as 'long-term injury'

Deshaun Watson was a surprise inactive for the Browns' Week 4 loss the the rival Ravens. Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry explained the situation on Wednesday.
news

Bills quarterback Josh Allen, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey highlight Players of the Week

Niners running back Christian McCaffrey and Bills quarterback Josh Allen were touchdown machines on Sunday and led the way for the NFL's weekly honor roll on Wednesday. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Oct. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Broncos releasing Randy Gregory; veteran pass rusher signed $70M free-agent contract in 2022

The Denver Broncos are releasing pass rusher Randy Gregory, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.