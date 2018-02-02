Deshaun Watson: I want to be better than Tom Brady

"If Tom wins, it's going to six, right? I want to be at seven," Watson said during his Friday appearance on Good Morning Football. "Whatever it takes to be the best, the greatest, and not just for me, but for any athlete, especially quarterback ... if you don't want to chase Tom Brady and [be] above him, you're selling yourself short. I always put my mentality with [being] the best, and Tom Brady is the best right now, so whatever I have to do to get to that level at age 40, that's what I'm going to do."