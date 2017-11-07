Deshaun Watson (ACL) to undergo surgery Wednesday

Since he took over as the Houston's starter in Week 2, Watson led the NFL in points per game (34.7), was sixth in passing yards per game (266.2 average), first in passing TDs (18) and fourth in passer rating (108.4), per NFL Research. Watson, who was selected No. 12 overall by Houston in the 2017 NFL Draft, was on pace to throw 43 touchdowns -- 17 more than any other rookie in NFL history.