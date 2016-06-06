DeSean Jackson shows up to Redskins OTAs

The receiver returned for the third week of organized team activities after skipping the first two weeks.
Jackson has skipped voluntary portions of OTA practices in previous season and his absence this year wasn't that big of a surprise. Jackson enters the final year of his contract in Washington.
The Redskinsboast one of the deepest pass-catching corps in the NFL with Jackson, rookie Josh Doctson, Pierre Garcon, Jamison Crowder and tight end Jordan Reed. While the team continues to take it easy with Doctson after he suffered an injury during workouts, getting Jackson back will enable quarterback Kirk Cousins more time to work with his deep rotation.