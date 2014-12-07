DeSean Jackson (shin) out for Washington Redskins

Colt McCoy will be without his best deep threat as he attempts to jumpstart coach Jay Gruden's offense against a stout St. Louis Rams defense.
Washington Redskins receiver DeSean Jackson is officially inactive for today's game due to a shin injury.
The wideout was injured in last week's loss to the Indianapolis Colts in the fourth quarter after returning from a third-quarter knee injury.
Jackson missed all week of practice and was officially listed as questionable.
Jackson has 47 receptions for 942 yards and five touchdowns, leading the Redskins in yards and TDs. He has five 100-yard games this season (tied for most in one season in his career). His seven receptions of 30-plus air yards this year is tied for most in the NFL (with T.Y. Hilton).
