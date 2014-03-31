DeSean Jackson's release from Eagles clouded by questions

What is most chilling about Jackson's saga, though, is the undercurrent about what prompted the Eagles to part ways with him in the first place. Maybe the story from NJ.com about Jackson's apparent ties to reputed gang members -- which preceded news of his release by little more than a half-hour -- will turn out to be more than the six-degrees-of-separation connecting-of-the-dots-with-some-squiggly-lines that it seems to be at the moment. Maybe we'll find out that the Eagles, in the post-Aaron Hernandez NFL, were afraid that more was to come. But for now, with the Eagles again declining to comment on Monday, it is difficult not to view this at least in part as the team using a potential bombshell story as very convenient cover for the decision -- questionable and unpopular at best, ill-considered and self-destructive at worst -- to let Jackson walk. There is no criminal activity from Jackson -- who strongly denied being in a gang via a statement issued Friday -- that we know of. Instead, there were reports of the more rudimentary aggravations that bedevil coaches: tardiness to meetings, lax practice habits, big-picture worries about what kind of influence a high-maintenance star might have on younger players and locker-room culture.