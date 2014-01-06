DeSean Jackson: I deserve a new contract from Eagles

Published: Jan 06, 2014 at 04:48 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

DeSean Jackson had a career year in Chip Kelly's offense, with highs in catches (82) and yards (1,332) along with nine touchdown receptions.

Jackson, entering the third year of a five-year contract, believes his performance warrants a new deal from the Philadelphia Eagles.

"I definitely feel it's something deserving," Jackson said Monday, per CSN Philadelphia. "We'll see how that plays out, and hopefully we can work things out smoothly and not have to worry about anything out of the ordinary."

Jackson signed a $48.5-million contract with $18 million in guarantees in March of 2012. The receiver said he's proven that he should be paid as a top-shelf receiver.

"I'm going into the third year of my deal. Just feel it's deserving. So we'll see," Jackson said. "I feel like I've proved everything on the field. To do some of the things that top receivers in this league do, I think like I'm right there at the top. So we'll see how it goes."

Jackson's $9.7 million contract in 2014 puts him seventh in average salary among wide receivers, according to sports contract website Spotrac.com. He sits behind the likes of Calvin Johnson ($16.2M), Larry Fitzgerald ($16.1M), Mike Wallace ($12M), Dwayne Bowe ($11.2M), Vincent Jackson ($11.1M) and Percy Harvin ($10.7M).

The Eagles' receiver -- with a new agent this time around -- clearly wants to see his name move up that list, even though he's signed for two more years.

One option for the Eagles is to extend Jackson's contract, assuming it would allow them to lower the $12.5-million cap hit they are in line to take next season under his current contract.

