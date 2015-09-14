DeSean Jackson (hamstring) out three to four weeks

DeSean Jackson suffered a pulled hamstring and is expected to miss three to four weeks, coach Jay Gruden confirmed Monday. Gruden added that he could be back sooner, but you never know with a hamstring.
Jackson pulled up lame on a deep route early in the first quarter of Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
It's the most recent injury for the 28-year-old speedster. Jackson missed time this offseason with a shoulder injury during training camp.
Without the NFL's premier deep threat, the Redskins utilized the quick passing game with Kirk Cousins under center on Sunday.
Washington will rely on Alfred Morris and Matt Jones on the ground to carry them this season, especially without an explosive deep threat to stretch the field.
Expect a heavy dose of tight end Jordan Reed -- who looked great Sunday -- and Pierre Garcon working intermediate routes as D-Jax mends.