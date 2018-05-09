Around the NFL

Derrick Johnson: Jon Gruden was 'big factor' in signing

Published: May 09, 2018 at 08:56 AM

Derrick Johnson said he had offers from "three or four teams" to join their squads this offseason, but he picked the Raiders over them all mainly for one big reason: Chucky.

"He's a big factor," Oakland's newest linebacker said of coach Jon Gruden during an interview on NFL Up to the Minute on Wednesday. "He's a very inspiring man. He's a guy who can get the players to play at a high level. He's a proven winner. He's a guy who has a lot of respect in this league and I have a lot of respect for him, and definitely, definitely a big reason why I ventured this way."

After spending the entirety of his 13-year career knowing Oakland as a rival when he was with the Kansas City Chiefs, Johnson agreed to a deal with the Raiders just hours after visiting them late last week.

It was on that trip, where he met with Gruden and found out the coach's plans for him, that he learned it'd be an easy choice to put pen to Silver and Black paper.

"The biggest thing was the Raiders had more of a plan for me," Johnson said. "At this age, when you have a plan for a guy that's 35 years old, that's an opportunity you have to look into more. Meeting the coaching staff, meeting everybody here at the organization -- I've always had respect for the Raiders even though I wanted to tear their heads off playing for K.C. -- but just having the upmost respect for them, great organization, glad to be here."

In getting an experienced vet who's logged more than 1,100 tackles and knows the AFC West landscape, we're sure the feeling is mutual from Gruden.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills land in Detroit for relocated Week 11 game vs. Browns

The Buffalo Bills have landed in Detroit for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, clearing the final hurdle of an eventful week due to a snowstorm in Western New York.

news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (hamstring) questionable for MNF versus 49ers

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray has been given a questionable designation for the Cardinals' Monday Night Football showdown versus the San Francisco 49ers in Mexico City.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Chiefs rule out WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) vs. Chargers

The Chiefs are entering Week 11 without one of their top receivers, Mecole Hardman. Add another to the list. Kansas City ruled out wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster on Friday due to a concussion suffered in Week 10.

news

Saints DE Cameron Jordan (eye) to miss first game of career due to injury

Saints Pro Bowl defensive end Cameron Jordan will miss his first career game due to injury this weekend. The Saints ruled Jordan out for Sunday's tilt versus the Rams due to an eye injury.

news

Commanders to wear helmet decals to honor three Virginia football players killed in shooting

The Washington Commanders will wear three helmet decals this Sunday to honor the lives of the three University of Virginia football players who were killed in an on-campus shooting last Sunday.

news

Titans OC Todd Downing arrested for DUI after win over Packers

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday morning for driving under the influence, the Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed to NFL.com.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Darius Slay on Eagles' signings: GM Howie Roseman 'trying to get that confetti to fall on him again'

Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman's moves this week signaled to the locker room that the Eagles wouldn't sit back and see how things play out down the stretch. Philly is all in.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson doesn't feel like he has to 'prove anything' against Patriots

Zach Wilson gets a shot at redemption in Week 11 against the Patriots. With a rematch of Week 8 on tap Sunday, Wilson was asked Thursday about his emotions following that dismal three-interception performance.

news

Bills cancel Friday's practice due to Buffalo snowstorm ahead of Browns game in Detroit

With a snowstorm hammering Buffalo, the Bills will forgo their final practice of the week as they prepare to face the Browns on Sunday. The team announced Friday's practice has been canceled due to weather, with players and coaches set to meet virtually.

news

Packers rookie WR Christian Watson shines again in latest Green Bay loss

Green Bay rookie wide receiver Christian Watson was a bright spot for the Packers after his two-touchdown performance in Thursday's loss to the Titans.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE