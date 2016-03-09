Derrick Johnson, Jaye Howard staying with Chiefs

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Derrick Johnson will re-sign with the Chiefs on a three-year deal worth $21 million. In addition, the Chiefs also will re-sign Jaye Howard to a two-year, $12 million deal, sources told Rapoport and NFL Media's Rand Getlin.
It would have been weird to see Johnson sporting another NFL jersey. Now the 33-year-old linebacker will remain in K.C. for what could be the remainder of his career.
In his first 11 seasons with the Chiefs, Johnson compiled 26.5 sacks and 820 tackles. After blowing his Achilles tendon one game into the 2014 season, Johnson bounced back with a studly 116-tackle performance in 2015. Pro Football Focus ranked him the No. 3 overall inside linebacker last year -- and he earned every bit of that grade. He was also ranked No. 16 in Around The NFL's top 99 free agents.
The Chiefs have locked up several their veteran defenders this offseason. The team franchise tagged safety Eric Berry and retainedTamba Hali, Johnson and Howard. Kansas City also snagged right tackle Mitchell Schwartz to boost the offensive line.