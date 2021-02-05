Derrick Henry: Titans would 'definitely appreciate it' if Houston traded Deshaun Watson out of AFC South

﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ wants out of Houston. The rest of the AFC South would like to see him traded too.

Joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Friday, Tennessee Titans running back ﻿Derrick Henry﻿ acknowledged it would make life easier not having to face one of the best QBs in the NFL twice a year.

"I think it would make it a little bit easier to play them," Henry said of the Texans possibly trading Watson. "The last two games we played them, it came down to the wire. Just the type of the player he is, one of the best players in the league. He's the one that gets them going, and it's been that way since playing in college; we actually played for the national championship and it was a tough game then. I don't really know the whole situation really, but whatever occurs to him, I wish him the best.

"But if he wanted to go the NFC or go somewhere out west or anywhere else than the AFC South, we'd definitely appreciate it."

Watson carried an otherwise poor Houston squad, keeping the Texans in games when they otherwise would have been blown out of the water. Without Watson, there is no way the 2020 Texans win even four games.

The Titans narrowly beat the Texans in their two tilts this season, winning in overtime in Week 6 and at the buzzer in Week 17 to win the division.