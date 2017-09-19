Around the NFL

Derrick Henry pushing for more time with physical play

Published: Sep 19, 2017 at 05:27 AM

The Titans were conditioning 2016 second-round pick Derrick Henry to be their power back all preseason, and the fruits of their labor were evident in Sunday's physical win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Henry carried the ball 14 times but averaged nearly seven yards per carry and scored a notable 17-yard touchdown with 6:36 to go in the third quarter that featured Henry bulling over Jaguars star cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

This wasn't exactly Mike Alstott or Brandon Jacobs-level trucking, but Henry seemed to attach some significance to it. Via ESPN.com:

"I definitely wanted to make him feel me," Henry said.

He added: "As a running back, you always want to be physical. As the game goes on, I get better and I can see the defense getting tired. That gets me hyped."

I think what Titans fans saw Sunday was what Henry will be like when he gets the opportunity to actually warm himself up and operate as a starting back during a game. Last season's puzzling utilization didn't accentuate the best parts of Henry's skill set.

This could be one of the few examples of a smooth transition in recent NFL history. Murray will be the Titans' starting running back for the foreseeable future, but could see another tiny chunk of his role transfer over to Henry as the weeks go on.

Until that happens, Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota has the best possible situation: Two excellent backs capable of bringing more defenders into the box.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants safety Xavier McKinney had fingers surgically repaired after ATV accident; no timeline for return

New York safety Xavier McKinney, 23, said he needed to have fingers on his left hand surgically repaired upon returning to the United States after he was involved in an accident in a Can-Am while in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, during the Giants' bye week.

news

Bill Belichick addresses Shaquille Leonard, C.J. Mosley knowing Patriots' plays: 'We definitely want to prevent that'

Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard and Jets LB C.J. Mosley seemingly knowing what plays the Patriots were about to run is an issue Bill Belichick noticed and wants to prevent.

news

Raiders releasing former first-round safety Johnathan Abram

The Las Vegas Raiders have shed another former high draft pick of the previous regime. The Raiders are releasing safety Johnathan Abram, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday

news

Colts expected to name Parks Frazier as new offensive play-caller

Colts pass game specialist/assistant quarterbacks coach, Parks Frazier, is expected to be named the Colts' offensive play-caller, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

news

Chiefs-Chargers flexed to 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 11

The NFL on Tuesday announced Week 11's Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers matchup on Nov. 20 will now be featured on Sunday Night Football (NBC; 8:20 p.m. ET).

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jerry Jones: Cowboys star 'could look pretty good' on WR Odell Beckham Jr.

With the possibility of adding Odell Beckham Jr. on the Cowboys' radar, Jerry Jones is intrigued by the idea of signing the free-agent wide receiver.

news

Tom Brady looking forward to 'epic' atmosphere in Germany against first-place Seahawks

Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and Seahawks will be the first-ever international game featuring two teams that lead their divisions, and Tom Brady aims to keep his record abroad perfect.

news

Kevin O'Connell on 7-1 start: Vikings 'don't always win with style' but find a way in close games

Following another back-and-forth game that ended with a Vikings win, rookie coach Kevin O'Connell is perfectly fine with Minnesota winning games in whatever style.

news

RB Kenyan Drake on Ravens' 188-yard rushing day vs. Saints: 'That's just what this team is all about'

The Baltimore Ravens offense pummeled the New Orleans Saints on the ground during Monday night's 27-13 road victory, generating 188 rushing yards, including a game-high 93 and two TDs from Kenyan Drake on 24 totes.

news

Saints' Dennis Allen never considered benching Andy Dalton: 'I'm looking at this as a bad day at the office'

Despite another prime-time struggle for New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton in Monday night's 27-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, coach Dennis Allen insisted he never considered making a QB change.

news

LB Roquan Smith impressed by Ravens defense after victorious debut: 'I don't see no weaknesses at all'

A week after he was traded, Roquan Smith made his debut on Monday, starting and tallying five tackles as part of a stellar Ravens defensive effort that led to a 27-13 win over the Saints.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE